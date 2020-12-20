Wonder Woman’s riskiest mission yet

WarnerMedia, the entertainment giant now owned by AT&T, is betting big on smaller screens. The company has committed to putting its entire film slate for 2021 onto its HBO Max service on the same day those films are set to debut in theaters. At least four of those films are likely to have production budgets well north of $100 million. The strategy gets a big preview on Christmas Day with the release of “Wonder Woman 1984" in the same manner. That movie—with a reported budget over $200 million—qualifies as the most expensive ever to make its initial debut on a subscriber-based streaming service.

