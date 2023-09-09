Bollywood king and superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' – which created a tornado in the cinema theatres – is not only ruling the box office collections but also the hearts of millions of his fans worldwide.

The Atlee-directed movie and Anirudh Ravichander musical are being appreciated all across by film critics who have given it about four star rating and even called it the best action movie of the year.

Considering the huge demand to watch the movie, everyone in the country and abroad is looking forward not to miss the opportunity to experience the magic created on the silver screen.

Now, with the work-from-home culture still prevalent in some firms, Shah Rukh Khan fans are leaving no stone behind to watch the movie, no matter what even if they have to work from theatres. A picture image has emerged online that is raising eyebrows and is going viral on social media.

The image, shared by a Twitter (now X) user, showcases a person working on their laptop in a darkened movie theatre during a screening of Jawan.

The picture was taken by Neelangana Noopur who said it was taken at Inox Bengaluru and labelled it a ‘Peak Bengaluru’ moment. While sharing the pic, she wrote, “When Jawan first day is important but life is peak Bengaluru. Observed at Bangalore Inox. No emails or Teams sessions were harmed in taking this pic."