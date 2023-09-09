Work from 'Theatres' or 'Home'? Shah Rukh's 'Jawan' fever pulls Bengaluru WFH employee to open laptop during screening2 min read 09 Sep 2023, 07:43 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan fans are leaving no stones behind to watch the movie, no matter what even if they have to work from theatres. A picture image has emerged online that is raising eyebrows and is going viral on social media.
Bollywood king and superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' – which created a tornado in the cinema theatres – is not only ruling the box office collections but also the hearts of millions of his fans worldwide.
Jawan collections:
As per trade expert Taran Adarsh, the multi-super-starrer action-packed movie has earned 129.6 crores worldwide and ₹75 crore in India on day one, making it the biggest opening day in the history of Hindi cinema both globally and in the country.
Adarsh even claimed that the weekend gains may reach to ₹235 crore - ₹250 crore.
According to Hindustan Times, the action thriller has now made ₹240.47 crore at the global box office. The film earned ₹109.24 on Friday at the worldwide box office.
On Friday, Jawan garnered ₹53 crore nett in India across all languages. Domestically, the total box-office collection of the film is ₹127.50 crore. However, Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment took to Twitter claiming the film earned ₹240 crore worldwide till now.
Responding to the audience's overwhelming reactions after watching Jawan, Shah Rukh penned a note on X. It read, “Thank you for all the love and appreciation for #Jawan!! Stay safe and happy… Please keep sending in the pics and videos of all of you enjoying at the movies…. And I will be back soon to see all of them! Until then… Party with Jawan in the theatres!! Lots of love and gratitude!"
Produced by Gauri Khan and Red Chillies Entertainment, the movie also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in leading roles, while Deepika Padukone has a special appearance. The movie was released worldwide on Thursday in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Supporting casts include Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, and Sanjay Dutt.