Bollywood king and superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' – which created a tornado in the cinema theatres – is not only ruling the box office collections but also the hearts of millions of his fans worldwide.

The Atlee-directed movie and Anirudh Ravichander musical are being appreciated all across by film critics who have given it about four star rating and even called it the best action movie of the year.

Considering the huge demand to watch the movie, everyone in the country and abroad is looking forward not to miss the opportunity to experience the magic created on the silver screen.

Now, with the work-from-home culture still prevalent in some firms, Shah Rukh Khan fans are leaving no stone behind to watch the movie, no matter what even if they have to work from theatres. A picture image has emerged online that is raising eyebrows and is going viral on social media.

The image, shared by a Twitter (now X) user, showcases a person working on their laptop in a darkened movie theatre during a screening of Jawan.

The picture was taken by Neelangana Noopur who said it was taken at Inox Bengaluru and labelled it a ‘Peak Bengaluru’ moment. While sharing the pic, she wrote, “When Jawan first day is important but life is peak Bengaluru. Observed at Bangalore Inox. No emails or Teams sessions were harmed in taking this pic."

Jawan collections: As per trade expert Taran Adarsh, the multi-super-starrer action-packed movie has earned 129.6 crores worldwide and ₹75 crore in India on day one, making it the biggest opening day in the history of Hindi cinema both globally and in the country.

Adarsh even claimed that the weekend gains may reach to ₹235 crore - ₹250 crore.

According to Hindustan Times, the action thriller has now made ₹240.47 crore at the global box office. The film earned ₹109.24 on Friday at the worldwide box office.

On Friday, Jawan garnered ₹53 crore nett in India across all languages. Domestically, the total box-office collection of the film is ₹127.50 crore. However, Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment took to Twitter claiming the film earned ₹240 crore worldwide till now.

Responding to the audience's overwhelming reactions after watching Jawan, Shah Rukh penned a note on X. It read, "Thank you for all the love and appreciation for #Jawan!! Stay safe and happy… Please keep sending in the pics and videos of all of you enjoying at the movies…. And I will be back soon to see all of them! Until then… Party with Jawan in the theatres!! Lots of love and gratitude!"

Produced by Gauri Khan and Red Chillies Entertainment, the movie also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in leading roles, while Deepika Padukone has a special appearance. The movie was released worldwide on Thursday in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.