World Cup: Disney Star scores record sponsors, advertisers
Mumbai: Disney Star has secured 21 sponsors and more than 500 advertisers for the ICC Men’s World Cup, starting 5 October. As the exclusive broadcaster with media rights for television and digital platforms, it expects to finalize several more sponsorship agreements and onboard more advertisers for the tournament, Ajit Varghese, head of network ad sales, Disney Star, said in an interview.