A digital film by Mother Dairy highlights the fact that today’s adults, especially under the age of 40 years, are vulnerable to cardiovascular diseases and advocates and bringing a healthy positive change in one’s daily routine.

Staying true to its ‘Zara Sa Badlaav’ brand thought, Dhara—India’s leading edible oil brand from Mother Dairy—has today rolled out a digital film on the occasion of World Heart Day 2021, advocating the importance of heart health, especially amongst young Indians under the age of 40 years.

The film points out the urgent need for physical exercise, reduced stress and enhancing the intake of oryzanol in daily diet as key to heart health.

It also shares an alarming message that 25% of heart attacks in Indian men occur under 40, which needs more awareness amongst the masses.

The film opens with a frame featuring an active and fit senior citizen father landing at his regular heart clinic with his son. Usually, he has been visiting the clinic all alone for over 20 years and is well versed with the flow around.

The frame then features the duo sitting outside the Doctor’s room, and then there is call from the nurse for Mr. Shastri. Both father and son look at each other and the father gestures the younger Mr. Shastri to go inside. And in a surprise to viewers, this time his 32-year-old son undergoes a consultation.

The film then lays out a super mentioning “25% of heart attacks in Indian men occur under 40", while the voice over stresses on having a healthy heart and advise viewers to make a shift in routine by doing exercise, reducing stress and further increasing the intake of oryzanol in their diets.

Elaborating on the initiative, Dinesh Agrawal, business head – Dhara, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd. said, “The modern-day course of life has inflicted various inconsistencies in our lifestyle and the events of the past two years have unfortunately compounded it. Dhara has always endeavoured and supported healthy lifestyle practices such as usage of oil in moderation and adopting routine of physical exercise."

“Through this film, we aim to spread awareness amongst our current and future nation-builders to have a healthy lifestyle with due attention to heart health. We are really glad to associate with an artist who made the brand popular in its initial days and together, we hope that our message will reach out to the desired audience, inspiring them to be more active to lead a healthy lifestyle."

