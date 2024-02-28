World’s Biggest Music Company Deploys the ‘Nuclear Option’ Against TikTok
Anne Steele , Meghan Bobrowsky , The Wall Street Journal 11 min read 28 Feb 2024, 10:49 AM IST
SummaryUniversal’s showdown with the platform is testing the value of the seconds-long song snippet—and who has the most power in today’s music economy.
Gwen Stefani wanted her new song to have its day.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less