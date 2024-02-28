World’s Biggest Music Company Deploys the ‘Nuclear Option’ Against TikTok

Negotiation breakdown

At a high-level meeting between TikTok and Universal last spring, executives for both companies agreed that it was time to forge a different type of deal, according to the people close to the negotiations, who described how the talks rolled out. The companies spent much of 2023 working toward a new, longer-term agreement. With their existing deal up in December, the companies struck a one-month extension to hammer out the remaining issues. TikTok and Universal exchanged term sheets almost daily.