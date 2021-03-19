Worldwide streaming subscriptions pass one billion during pandemic
- Mass movie theater closures caused global box-office revenue to drop more than $30 billion in 2020, Motion Picture Association says
The number of subscriptions to online video streaming services around the world reached 1.1 billion in 2020, according to data released by the Motion Picture Association on Thursday—a new milestone marked amid the Covid-19 pandemic that kept people locked down, seeking their entertainment at home.
Meanwhile, global box-office revenues plunged by more than $30 billion in the year to $12 billion, as movie theaters were shut in the U.S. and in other parts of the world, according to the association. The drop comes after box-office revenues reached a record $42.3 billion in 2019, the MPA also said. And China passed the U.S. last year as the top country for box-office revenues, it said.
