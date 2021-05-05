WPP Plc, the world's largest advertising and communication firm, on Wednesday announced that it is partnering with Microsoft Corp. to transform creative content production, beginning with the launch of cloud platform called Cloud Studio. The platform allows creative teams from across WPP’s global network of ad agencies to produce campaigns from any location around the world.

Cloud Studio will move content creation, production and editing out of on-premises environments into the cloud.

Over the next three years, WPP will roll out Cloud Studio to 5,000 employees across its network, notably within WPP’s creative production operation Hogarth, giving them the ability to access production tools and services from standard internet-connected devices via cloud platform Azure without the need for traditional hardware or physical equipment.

“The pandemic has shown how WPP teams can successfully collaborate to create extraordinary work for our clients, all while being physically apart," said Mark Read, CEO of WPP. “Partnering with Microsoft on Cloud Studio is the next step in our journey to arm creative teams with the latest in cutting-edge production tools, and draw upon the best talent, regardless of where they are."

In the long term, WPP has plans to expand the platform more broadly, with a potential deployment of up to 25,000 users.

“Digital technology is rapidly transforming every aspect of the media and advertising industry, including how content is produced," said Satya Nadella, chief executive of Microsoft. “Together with WPP, we will apply the power of Azure’s scalable, intelligent infrastructure to support next-generation content production and ensure thousands of WPP employees remain agile, collaborative and creative from anywhere."

Cloud Studio will enable greater collaboration and more efficient content production by providing easier access and visibility into content via advanced Azure AI-powered indexing of metadata from a central location accessible from anywhere.

WPP said that the platform’s use of content and digital asset discovery will also lead to a reduction in wasted materials and unused collateral from previous shoots.

To enable creatives to be productive from anywhere, WPP will pilot the use of Microsoft's Surface devices, including Surface Pro 7, Surface Go 2, Surface Book 3 and Surface Duo.

