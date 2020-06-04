Writer-filmmaker Basu Chatterjee dies at 90

NEW DELHI : Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee, who brought the lives and loves of middle-class India to the silver screen, passed away in Mumbai following age-related ailments. He was 90.

Chatterjee’s modestly budgeted, middle-of-the-road cinema managed to hold its own against mainstream potboilers in the 1970s, resonating with viewers, often entire families, looking for well-made movies that were off the beaten track, but short of art house.

Chatterjee’s awkward simpleton of a protagonist was just as much a hero as the suave angry young man of Bollywood. With outings such as Chhoti Si Baat (1976), Chitchor (1976), Rajnigandha (1974), Khatta Meetha, Baton Baton Mein (1979) and Chameli Ki Shaadi (1986), he heralded the era of alternative Hindi cinema in the 1970s and 80s along with Hrishikesh Mukherjee.

In his hands, superstars, from Mithun Chakraborty, Vinod Mehra, Moushumi Chatterjee, Jeetendra, Neetu Singh, Dev Anand, Tina Munim and Rajesh Khanna, to Dharmendra, Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan, seemed to step down from a world of glamour to become the movie goers’ next-door neighbours. Even if briefly.

