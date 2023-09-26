Writer Strike: Hollywood gears up for partial return to work after writers' deal

Writer Strike: Hollywood gears up for partial return to work after writers' deal3 min read 26 Sep 2023, 06:39 AM IST
Talk shows prepare for production as writers' strike ends; actors' strike still ongoing. Film and television producer Todd Garner said he expects that once actors reach a deal, scores of productions will race to restart at once.
Talk show producers on Monday initiated the process of preparing for upcoming episodes, marking the initial efforts to reinvigorate the Hollywood industry following a nearly five-month strike by writers that seemed to reach its conclusion, Reuters reported.
