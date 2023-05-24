Hollywood writers’ strike casts shadow on web show slate and OTT biz1 min read 24 May 2023, 10:23 PM IST
Media reports indicate that the Writers Guild of America (WGA) has presented a collective set of demands valued at a staggering $429 million. These demands include higher minimum pay and increased residual payments from streaming platforms
NEW DELHI : The ongoing writers’ strike in Hollywood has the potential to cause significant disruptions, particularly for web series that have garnered substantial following among urban, English-speaking audiences in India, said industry experts.
