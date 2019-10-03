New Delhi: Wunderman Thompson, a creative, data and technology entity created after merging advertising agencies Wunderman and J. Walter Thompson, on Tuesday said it has won a total of 70 new businesses since its launch in February.

The new wins will be managed across its group companies that include, besides Wunderman Thompson, Contract, Mirum, ADK Fortune and Hungama Digital Services (HDS). This also includes the wins in Sri Lanka and Nepal.

Some of the recent wins include Godrej Interio, Oppo, Myntra, Shell, Times Internet, Zee 5, Kaya, Linc Pens, HDFC Mutual Funds to name a few. These wins are on top of the earlier wins in the year that included Honda Civic, Yardley, Nutralite, Puma, Sri Lanka Tourism, Tinder, Timex amongst others.

Tarun Rai, chairman and group chief executive, Wunderman Thompson South Asia, said, “We are combining the strengths of traditional agency JWT with the data, content and e-commerce skills that Wunderman brings in. Increasingly, we are witnessing that more and more clients are asking for someone to stitch together integrated solutions for them. I have maintained that the marketers job has become complex as every aspect of marketing has been disrupted. Therefore, clients are looking for partners who can integrate their communication message across multiple platforms. We have been able to offer complete end-to-end, integrated solution that is unique to Wunderman Thompson."

Wunderman and J. Walter Thompson share many clients, who now have simpler access to the expertise of both agencies. Wunderman Thompson is capitalizing on long-standing partnerships with tech firms such as Adobe, Amazon, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Salesforce and SAP. In India, JWT worked with close to 1,000 clients including companies such as PepsiCo, Nestle, Airtel, Aditya Birla Group and Hero MotoCorp, among others who are now being serviced under the new entity.