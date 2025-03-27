Can WWE bring the masses to Netflix? Premium streamer bets big on India’s wrestling obsession

Mumbai: Starting 1 April, Indian fans of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will need a Netflix subscription to watch Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and all related marquee events including WrestleMania, Royal Rumble and SummerSlam.

Netflix and WWE recently announced a global exclusive streaming deal. In India, that means WWE content will no longer be available on Sony Sports Network or SonyLIV, which had housed both TV and digital rights for wrestling matches for years.

This marks a significant platform shift—from a mass-market TV and streaming combo to a single premium video-streaming service. For Netflix, the strategy is clear: that one of India’s most-watched sports properties can help expand its subscriber base and deepen engagement in a country where the over-the-top (OTT) streaming platform still trails rivals in reach.

“WWE is the second-most popular sport in India, after cricket,” said Nick Khan, president, WWE. “Families watch it together. Women, men, children—everyone. And we believe Netflix gives us a partner that can expand our reach even further.”

But that reach comes at a cost. WWE’s content will now sit behind Netflix’s paywall, with even the most affordable mobile plan priced at ₹199 per month. In contrast, Sony offered a mix of free and paid access across platforms, giving WWE a far broader funnel—particularly in smaller towns and non-metro markets.

Also read | With TV and digital under one roof, JioStar plans to take IPL to a billion screens this season

Netflix going live For Netflix, the WWE move is part of a larger push into live programming. While the platform only began experimenting with live content two years ago—with a Chris Rock comedy special—it has since streamed a Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight, a live roast, NFL games, and now, WWE’s high-frequency slate of weekly shows and premium events.

“Our expectation is that WWE can help us reach a wider audience in India,” said Brandon Riegg, vice president, non-fiction and sports, Netflix. “It’s a global IP (intellectual property) with a loyal fanbase. And the opportunity to consolidate everything under one roof just made sense.”

Importantly, securing the WWE rights isn’t about fixing fragmentation. In India, WWE fans already had a straightforward experience on Sony’s network, with synced TV and streaming options. This move, then, isn’t simplifying access—it’s changing the nature of it. From mass to premium. From channel-surfing to app-tapping. From a passive audience to an active subscriber.

WWE officials also argue that Netflix’s ease of use and on-demand accessibility could offset the switch. “There’s no more flipping through channels or wondering what’s airing when,” said Chris Legentil, executive vice president, WWE. “It’s live if you want it live, or available any time later. That kind of frictionless viewing is what fans want.”

On questions around discoverability and technical readiness in a country with varied internet infrastructure, Netflix is confident. “We’ve built our reputation on delivering a seamless experience, and WWE will be no different,” said Riegg. “We’re leveraging local and global expertise to make sure it works everywhere.”

India’s obsession with wrestling WWE’s fanbase in India is enormous—and deeply engaged. The brand has 110 million YouTube subscribers globally, of whom 34 million are in India. That’s more than any other country. The sport’s popularity cuts across age groups and geographies, and in many homes, WWE viewership is generational. “We know Indian families watch together,” Khan said. “That’s something we don’t take for granted.”

To capitalise on the momentum, WWE plans to bring live shows back to India, with events pencilled in for 2026 and 2027. “India was at the top of Netflix’s priority list when we signed the deal,” Khan added. “So we’re aligned on that, and we’re working on it.”

There’s also the possibility of WWE creating exclusive, India-focused content in collaboration with Netflix—such as behind-the-scenes documentaries, superstar journeys, or specials around local talent. Netflix, after all, has a strong track record of building such companion content for global IPs.

But even with all the planning, the biggest challenge remains behavioural: Will Indian fans, used to watching WWE on cable or through SonyLIV’s freemium model, follow the action behind a subscription wall?

Despite price cuts and mobile-only plans, Netflix remains a premium service in India, with a subscriber base that skews urban, English-speaking, and upper-income. Industry estimates suggest Netflix still trails Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video in both reach and active users.