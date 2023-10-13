X Fumbles First Big Musk-Era Test of Content Policies After Israel Attack
Alexa Corse ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 7 min read 13 Oct 2023, 03:20 PM IST
SummaryAs social-media companies deal with misidentified videos and graphic violence, the platform formerly known as Twitter struggles to keep up.
The war that broke out last weekend between Israel and Hamas is one of the biggest tests of social-media’s content policing in years. So far, Elon Musk’s X Corp. is stumbling, and it could get worse.
