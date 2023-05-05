Yash Raj Films announces new OTT film

“We’re very excited about telling stories in the digital medium. We have a few shows lined up for later this year and next year. We are continuing to do what we know, which is creating content, and then at the right time, we will talk to partners. We’re used to working in a certain way and would like to continue doing so. There’s been a lot of demand for our content. But we’re not a company that’s looking for upfront money or to make a quick buck. We’re here for the long run. If we find a home for our stories tomorrow, we’d be more than happy," Akshaye Widhani, CEO, Yash Raj Films had said in a recent interview with Mint.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}