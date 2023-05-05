Yash Raj Films announces new OTT film

Yash Raj Films announces new OTT film1 min read 05 May 2023, 08:41 AM IST
Yash Raj Films announced a direct-to-OTT film called Vijay 69, starring Anupam Kher, to be produced by Maneesh Sharma and directed by Akshay Roy.
Yash Raj Films announced a direct-to-OTT film called Vijay 69, starring Anupam Kher, to be produced by Maneesh Sharma and directed by Akshay Roy.
Film production and distribution house Yash Raj Films has announced a direct-to-OTT film titled Vijay 69, starring Anupam Kher, under the banner of YRF Entertainment, its digital arm.
Film production and distribution house Yash Raj Films has announced a direct-to-OTT film titled Vijay 69, starring Anupam Kher, under the banner of YRF Entertainment, its digital arm.
It will be directed by Akshay Roy, who has previously directed Meri Pyaari Bindu with YRF and has also worked on films like Mira Nair’s The Namesake, Aamir Khan’s directorial debut Taare Zameen Par, and Deepa Mehta’s Water as an assistant director.
It will be directed by Akshay Roy, who has previously directed Meri Pyaari Bindu with YRF and has also worked on films like Mira Nair’s The Namesake, Aamir Khan’s directorial debut Taare Zameen Par, and Deepa Mehta’s Water as an assistant director.
Vijay 69 is being produced by YRF’s homegrown Maneesh Sharma, who has previously directed Band Baaja Baarat and produced Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Sui Dhaaga: Made In India. He is currently directing YRF Spy Universe’s next offering Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.
A month ago, YRF Entertainment announced its second OTT show, a crime thriller titled Mandala Murders! created and directed by Gopi Puthran of Mardaani 2 fame, which will star Vaani Kapoor as the lead, with Vaibhav Raj Gupta co-starring. Manan Rawat, who has previously worked as an associate director on many YRF films, will be the co-director of the series.
YRF’s OTT slate also comprises The Railway Men based on the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy. This series features R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu and Babil Khan in lead roles.
“We’re very excited about telling stories in the digital medium. We have a few shows lined up for later this year and next year. We are continuing to do what we know, which is creating content, and then at the right time, we will talk to partners. We’re used to working in a certain way and would like to continue doing so. There’s been a lot of demand for our content. But we’re not a company that’s looking for upfront money or to make a quick buck. We’re here for the long run. If we find a home for our stories tomorrow, we’d be more than happy," Akshaye Widhani, CEO, Yash Raj Films had said in a recent interview with Mint.