Yash Raj Films announces movie line-up for 2021

According to a recent KPMG report, the film segment will contract by 67% over FY21, registering revenues of Rs. 6,100 crore versus Rs. 18,300 crore the previous year. More than 1,000 theatres, especially single screens across India, have downed shutters over the last year as a combination of big and medium-budget films bypassed theatrical release to go directly to video streaming platforms. YRF has been one of the few production houses to hold on to their finished projects for theatrical release.