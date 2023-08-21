Yash Raj Films announces new movie ‘The Great Indian Family’1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 12:33 PM IST
Founded by filmmaker Yash Chopra in 1970 and now led by his son Aditya, YRF is known for films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Darr, Dil To Pagal Hai, Mohabbatein, Ek Tha Tiger, War and Pathaan, among many others.
Yash Raj Films has announced a new movie titled The Great Indian Family starring Vicky Kaushal directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya that will release in cinemas on 22 September. Acharya has directed films like Dhoom 3 and Thugs of Hindostan in the past.
