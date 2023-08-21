Yash Raj Films has announced a new movie titled The Great Indian Family starring Vicky Kaushal directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya that will release in cinemas on 22 September. Acharya has directed films like Dhoom 3 and Thugs of Hindostan in the past.

Founded by filmmaker Yash Chopra in 1970 and now led by his son Aditya, YRF is known for films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Darr, Dil To Pagal Hai, Mohabbatein, Ek Tha Tiger, War and Pathaan, among many others.

“The kind of content you put out will define the success or failure of films. For us, the story has become the star of all future content. It’s something that we all have to take seriously. We took a lot for granted and, as a nation, we are very loving of our stars. So, when they do their best work, they get love. But sometimes they have gotten away without doing their best work also. Now, the stars also have to do their best work. I think if 2022 has taught us anything, it’s primarily that a huge star needs a very good story for a successful film. And it’s worldwide, not just in India," Akshaye Widhani, chief executive, Yash Raj Films had said in a recent interview to Mint.

Widhani had added that the company hasn’t announced any releases yet for 2024, so it could be a leaner year than 2022 or 2023 in terms of releases. It has scheduled Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3 for this Diwali. “The strategy is we must put out the best version of a film, and our audiences demand and expect that from us. Today, they consume a lot of Hollywood content, and when a consumer gets certain technical effects, VFX or action design from one industry, they are right to expect it from other industries as well. So, we have to work harder with much smaller budgets and more limited resources," he had said.