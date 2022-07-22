Yash Raj Films banks on ‘Shamshera’ to revive fortunes

The film is crucial to the YRF brand that’s seen three massive flops in Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj made for over Rs. 150 crore, Ranveer Singh-starrer Jayesbhai Jordaar made for Rs. 90 crore and comedy-drama Bunty Aur Babli 2 made for Rs. 45 crore, that went on to earn Rs. 68.05 crore, Rs. 15.59 crore and Rs. 12.50 crore respectively at the box office. However, significant portions of the investments in these films were recovered through satellite and digital deals. “It’s a do or die situation for both the studio and the actor," said independent trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai adding that for all the investment in scale and spectacle, Shamshera is already generating comparisons with larger-than-life period dramas Baahubali and RRR.