Yash Raj Films contemplates OTT launch in India’s cluttered market

“A big advantage of a studio launching its own streaming platform is that it would help them to continue monetizing their content themselves. The challenges of doing so will be to compete with other global platforms in terms of quantity of content on offer for subscribers. Global platforms, backed with huge investments and presence across countries are offering diverse content to their subscribers. Other platforms have the advantage of sports or linear television shows in their library which adds to the subscription proposition," Gautam Jain, partner at media consulting firm Ormax said adding that it will be interesting to see how YRF establishes a differentiation compared to existing platforms.