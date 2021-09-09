NEW DELHI: Film production and distribution company Yash Raj Films has partnered with Facebook for an Instagram Reels campaign, #ReelWithYRF, as part of its ongoing 50-year celebrations. The campaign went live on 6 September and will run for six weeks. More than 250 creators across India will create Reels around various challenges, inspired by songs, scenes and dialogues from the movie production house’s slate of films.

“There can be no better way to celebrate the occasion of #YRF50 than by thanking our viewers for all their love bestowed on our films over the last 50 years. We will be giving 250 creators the best of moments from our films on Instagram Reels and watch their creativity flow," Anand Gurnani, vice-president, digital and new media, Yash Raj Films, said in a statement.

The campaign will feature multiple challenges hosted by YRF on its Instagram handle under categories like dance, acting, singing, fitness, fashion and beauty - inviting creators to create their own Reels on these diverse themes. The Dance category will have challenges titled ‘Match The Steps’ and ‘Dance Mix’, while Enact will have creators showcasing their acting skills with ‘Lip Sync Star’, ‘Dialoguebaazi’, ‘Get In The Character’ and ‘Walk With Swag’. Singers will get an opportunity with challenges like ‘Sing Along’ while the ‘Recreate The Look’ challenge under the fashion and beauty category, will inspire creators to recreate the look from a particular scene. The partnership is part of Facebook’s #CreateTogether initiative.

“With over a billion people on Instagram expressing themselves across varied interests and surfaces, it has truly become a platform where culture unfolds. Creators epitomise Instagram for their creativity in content and amazing social video moments. This is true for Reels as well, where we are seeing newer creators being discovered everyday, and trends breakout regularly," Manish Chopra, head of partnerships, Facebook India, said in a statement.

