Yash Raj Films partners with Facebook for Instagram Reels campaign

The campaign will feature multiple challenges hosted by YRF on its Instagram handle under categories like dance, acting, singing, fitness, fashion and beauty - inviting creators to create their own Reels on these diverse themes. The Dance category will have challenges titled ‘Match The Steps’ and ‘Dance Mix’, while Enact will have creators showcasing their acting skills with ‘Lip Sync Star’, ‘Dialoguebaazi’, ‘Get In The Character’ and ‘Walk With Swag’. Singers will get an opportunity with challenges like ‘Sing Along’ while the ‘Recreate The Look’ challenge under the fashion and beauty category, will inspire creators to recreate the look from a particular scene. The partnership is part of Facebook’s #CreateTogether initiative.