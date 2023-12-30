Most of 2023's biggest releases at the box office included big surprises for the audience such as ‘Barbie’, ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ which was a video game adaptation while others were big-budget sequels and Marvel movies that were usual guesses. Here is the list of top 10 highest-grossing movies of the year according to Box Office Mojo data. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Barbie Warner Bros.' 'Barbie' is the highest grossing movies worldwide with a worldwide Box Office collection of $1,441,820,453. Margot Robbie-starrer was produced on a budget of $145 million and became the first movie from a solo female director to cross $1 billion at the Box Office. Barbie broke numerous records with one being the fastest Warner Bros film to cross $1 billion mark in 17 days, breaking the record held by "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2."

The Super Mario Bros. Movie The 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' secures the second spot on the global box office chart, grossing an impressive $1,361,367,353 worldwide. Produced at a cost of $100 million, the movie broke a number of records, including the largest opening weekend for an animated movie. The Super Mario Bros. Movie takes the top spot in the list of highest-grossing movie based on a video game.

Oppenheimer Christopher Nolan's directorial 'Oppenheimer' collected $952,021,870 gross at worldwide Box Office and ranks third in the list of highest grossers of the year worldwide. Produced at a cost of $100 million, it became the second-highest-grossing R-rated movie. It is a bio-drama based on the father of the atomic bomb that became the highest-grossing biopic ever.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 James Gunn's directorial movie ranks fourth in the list with worldwide Box Office collection being $845,555,777. Produced at a cost of $250 million, the director took an obscure Marvel comic and managed to create one of the MCU's most successful franchises. A sequel to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, it failed to surpass its predecessor's 2017 Box Office collection that had grossed more than $863 million worldwide.

Fast X Fast & Furious franchise released ‘Fast X’ this year that took the fifth spot and managed to collect $704,875,015 at worldwide Box Office but underperformed when it is compared to its previous instalments. With production at a cost of over $300 million, the film stars Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson, among others. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse A sequel to 'Into the Spider-Verse', 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' occupies the sixth spot in the list of highest grossers of the year and raked in $690,516,673 at the worldwide Box Office. Produced at a cost of $100 million to $150 million, this movie minted 44 per cent more at the Box Office than its predecessor. It had the second-largest summer Box Office collection domestically and is one of the best movies of the year with the largest opening weekend ever for Sony Pictures Animation.

The Little Mermaid Halle Bailey starrer ‘The Little Mermaid’ ranks seventh in the list of highest grossers of the year with worldwide gross of $569,626,289 at the Box Office. Rob Marshall-directed Disney remake was produced at a cost of over $250 million.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One Sequel to the ‘Mission: Impossible’ series made $567,535,383 gross at the worldwide Box Office and secured eighth in the list of highest grossers of the year. Produced at a cost of $291 million, the film occupies seventh rank. A Paramount pictures production and Tom Cruise-starrer failed to surpass records of its predecessor ‘Fallout’ that was released in 2018 and made about $800 million at the box office. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Elemental Elemental secured ninth rank in the list of highest grossers of the year with a collection of $496,176,105 gross at the worldwide Box Office. Produced at a cost of $200 million, it delivered one of Pixar's worst opening weekends.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' collected $476,071,180 gross at the Box Office worldwide and joins the top ten highest grossers of the year. Marvel Studios production was produced at a cost of $200 million. Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly-starrer holds the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score among all of Marvel Cinematic Universe entry. Peyton Reed directorial became the lowest-grossing of the 'Ant-Man' trilogy.

