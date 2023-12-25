This year saw the release of one of the highest grossers that broke both domestic and international records. These films range from Hindi language hits like Jawan and Pathaan to Tamil hits like Jailer and Leo. Telugu blockbuster Adipurush also joins the list.

Here is the list of highest grossing blockbusters of 2023:

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan earned ₹1,148 crore at worldwide box office and is the highest grossing movie of the year. The action thriller film co-written and directed by Atlee marked the director's debut in Hindi films. Produced under the banner Red Chillies Entertainment and by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra. SRK plays dual role as father and son who team up in a fight against corruption.

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan grossed ₹1,050 crore at worldwide box office. Siddharth Anand directorial action thriller film is the fourth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe. Produced under the banner Yash Raj Films by Aditya Chopra It is co-written and directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana. The story revolves around an exiled RAW agent who works with ISI agent Rubina Mohsin to take down elusive plans of Jim, a former RAW agent. While Jim plans to attack India with a deadly virus.

Gadar 2

Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 grossed ₹691.08 crore at worldwide box office. Anil Sharma production and directorial film is a sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001). Its cast also features Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, who reprise their roles from the first part of Gadar series. The story is set around the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 when Tara Singh returns to Pakistan to rescue his imprisoned son Charanjeet "Jeete" Singh.

Jailer

Rajinikanth starrer Jailer grossed ₹607–610 crore at worldwide box office. Nelson Dilipkumar directorial film stars Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil, Mirnaa Menon, Yogi Babu, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff. Kalanithi Maran production under the banner Sun Pictures. The Tamil action comedy film' storyline revolves around a retired jailer who seeks to catch hold of an eccentric idol smuggler.

Leo

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo has so far grossed ₹605.25–620.50 crore at worldwide box office and is still running in theatres. Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is the third instalment in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe. Seven Screen Studio production stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Trisha, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Madonna Sebastian, George Maryan, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand and Mathew Thomas. The Tamil-action thriller film is inspired by A History of Violence (2005), an adaptation of the graphic novel. The storyline of the film follows Parthi, a café owner and animal rescuer in Theog. The rescuer is pursued by gangsters Antony and Harold Das who suspect him to be Antony's estranged son, Leo.

Animal

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal grossed ₹527.6 crore at worldwide box office and is still running in theatres. Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial film stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri. Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani and Pranay Reddy Vanga production under the banner T-Series, Bhadrakali Pictures and Cine1 Studios Films is an action drama film. The plot of the film revolves around the main character Ranvijay "Vijay" Singh who learns about an assassination attempt on his father, Balbir Singh. by Haque and his brothers and seeks to extract revenge.

Tiger 3

Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 grossed ₹462.73 crore at worldwide box office and is still running in theatres. Maneesh Sharma directorial film stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Aditya Chopra production under the banner Yash Raj Films is the fifth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and is set after the events of Tiger Zinda Hai and has SRK from Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan from War in cameo appearances. The story of this action thriller film follows events of Tiger Zinda Hai. RAW agent, Tiger and ex ISI agent Zoya are framed as traitors by an ex-ISI agent named Aatish Rehman. They go on a life-threatening crusade to clear their names rescue their son from Aatish's grasp.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani grossed ₹355.61 crore at worldwide box office. Karan Johar directorial film stars Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir and Kshitee Jog. Viacom18 Studios and Dharma productions film's plot revolves around a couple with contrasting personalities who decide to live with each other's families for three months before getting married.

Adipurush

Prabhas starrer Adipurush grossed ₹353–450 crore at worldwide box office. T-Series and Retrophiles production film is a mythological action movie based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. The film was made in a budget of ₹500–700 crore and is one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. Om Raut directorial film stars Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Devdutta Nage. The film was simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu.

Ponniyin Selvan: II

Vikram starrer Ponniyin Selvan: II grossed ₹350 crore at worldwide box office. Mani Ratnam directorial is a Tamil epic historical action drama. Mani Ratnam and Subaskaran Allirajah production under the banner Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R. Parthiban. The plot of the film is based on the 1954 novel Ponniyin Selvan by Kalki Krishnamurthy and serves as a direct sequel to Ponniyin Selvan: I.

