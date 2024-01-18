‘Yeh dil maange more films like this!’ Anand Mahindra's heartfelt praise for 12th Fail; Vikrant Massey reacts
Vidhu Chopra emphasizes the importance of great stories in cinema and praises the interview scene in '12th Fail'. Anand Mahindra praises the film director and Vikrant Massey's performance in the film.
Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Wednesday expressed his admiration for Vikrant Massey's latest film ‘12th Fail’. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the business tycoon not only praised the film director Vidhu Vinod Chopra for its casting and narrative style but also applauded Vikrant Massey's performance.
“Narrative style: Vidhu Chopra emphatically reminds us that great cinema is about great stories. Period. And that special effects are no match for the simplicity & authenticity of a story well told."
He further said, “The highlight for me was the interview scene. Yes, it may seem a bit contrived, but the profound dialogue makes this sequence hit you squarely between the eyes and shows you what India must do to build a new Bharat."
Anand Mahindra then lauded the film director saying “Mr Chopra, yeh dil maange more films like this!"
Actor Vikrant Massey plays the protagonist Manoj Kumar Sharma. The story deals with Sharma’s rise to becoming an IPS officer from being a “12th fail".
The movie, despite having restricted promotion during its theatrical release, became massively successful at the Box Office, thanks to highly positive word-of-mouth. However, not many people could watch the movie as it was released in a limited number of theatres, around 600 screens.
Vikrant Massey responded to Anand Mahindra's heartfelt review on ‘12th Fail’. Expressing his sincere gratitude to his long post, the actor wrote, “Thank you Mr. Mahindra 🙏🏽"
“Your appreciation for our efforts and recommendation for the film means the world to me. And I’m sure each & every member of our team shares the same excitement," Massey said.
“You’ve been an inspiration to millions through your commitment in excellence & compassion. Guess we did something right. Thank you again," he added.
