Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Wednesday expressed his admiration for Vikrant Massey's latest film '12th Fail'. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the business tycoon not only praised the film director Vidhu Vinod Chopra for its casting and narrative style but also applauded Vikrant Massey's performance.

“Finally saw ‘12th FAIL’ over this past weekend. If you see only ONE film this year, make it this one," the Mahindra Group Chairman wrote on the microblogging site.

Mahindra listed the factors why the audience should watch the film. "Plot: This story is based on real-life heroes of the country. Not just the protagonist, but the millions of youth, hungry for success, who struggle against extrordinary odds to pass what is arguably one of the most competitive exams in the world."

"Acting: @VidhuChopraa does a brilliant job of the casting. Each character is credible in the role & they turn in gritty, passionate performances. But @VikrantMassey delivers a bravura performance that merits a National Film Award. He was not just acting out the character's life, he was living it."

“Narrative style: Vidhu Chopra emphatically reminds us that great cinema is about great stories. Period. And that special effects are no match for the simplicity & authenticity of a story well told."

He further said, "The highlight for me was the interview scene. Yes, it may seem a bit contrived, but the profound dialogue makes this sequence hit you squarely between the eyes and shows you what India must do to build a new Bharat."

Anand Mahindra then lauded the film director saying “Mr Chopra, yeh dil maange more films like this!"

Actor Vikrant Massey plays the protagonist Manoj Kumar Sharma. The story deals with Sharma’s rise to becoming an IPS officer from being a “12th fail".

The movie, despite having restricted promotion during its theatrical release, became massively successful at the Box Office, thanks to highly positive word-of-mouth. However, not many people could watch the movie as it was released in a limited number of theatres, around 600 screens.

Vikrant Massey responded to Anand Mahindra's heartfelt review on ‘12th Fail’. Expressing his sincere gratitude to his long post, the actor wrote, “Thank you Mr. Mahindra 🙏🏽"

“Your appreciation for our efforts and recommendation for the film means the world to me. And I’m sure each & every member of our team shares the same excitement," Massey said.

"You've been an inspiration to millions through your commitment in excellence & compassion. Guess we did something right. Thank you again," he added.

