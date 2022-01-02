‘Yellowstone’ is a huge hit that started with small-town fans

In December Mr. Sheridan’s latest, “1883," a “Yellowstone" prequel about a wagon train, became the most-watched original series on the Paramount+ streaming service. Mr. Sheridan’s team is under contract to deliver at least five new shows over the next three years to MTV Entertainment Studios, a division of ViacomCBS. The company is betting his shows can win in both streaming and the old world of TV channels and time slots.