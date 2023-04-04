Yoodlee Films announces new Malayalam film

Yoodlee Films announces new Malayalam film1 min read . 10:38 AM IST
The film brings together director Jayaraaj and actor Suresh Gopi, the duo who had collaborated in the 1997 hit Kaliyattam
Yoodlee Films, the movie production arm of Saregama, has announced a Malayalam film that brings together director Jayaraaj and actor Suresh Gopi. The duo had collaborated in the 1997 hit Kaliyattam.
The new film will also feature stars like Shine Tom Chacko, Aneswara Ranjan and B.S Avinash of KGF-Chapter 2 fame.
“We have wanted to work with the combination of Jayaraaj and Suresh Gopi for a while and when this film came to us, we decided to make it without second thoughts. We are sure this film will give the audience an experience to remember," Siddharth Anand Kumar, senior vice-president –of films and events at Saregama India Ltd said in a statement.
Yoodlee, which has released a Malayalam project called Padavettu starring Nivin Pauly in cinemas, has announced another Malayalam film starring Tovino Thomas titled Anweshippin Kandethum. The investigative thriller, scheduled for a theatrical release, went on floors in May and will be directed by Darwin Kuriakose.
Last February, Yoodlee Films had announced a web show based on the making of the 1972 classic Pakeezah. The company will collaborate with Bilal Amrohi, the grandson of filmmaker Kamal Amrohi, for the show. It will capture the love story between Kamal Amrohi and his muse - Meena Kumari, also the lead star, and feature details of their lives and incidents surrounding the sixteen-year journey of making of the film.
Regional cinema was the first to bounce back to business after the reopening of theatres last year. Unlike the Hindi film industry which did not take the plunge to release new movies in theatres for over four months since the government allowed them to re-open, cinema owners had pointed to the enterprising regional movie industries that wasted no time in scheduling a bunch of films and registered decent occupancies.