Yoodlee Films announces new film with Prithviraj Sukumaran

NEW DELHI: Yoodlee Films, the movie production arm of Saregama, has announced a new film with Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran titled Kaapa. The action thriller will be directed by Shaji Kailas and co-produced by the Theatre of Dreams and Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) Writers Union. This is the first ever film that is backed by FEFKA Writers Union. The movie also stars Aparna Balamurali, Anna Ben and Asif Ali in lead roles.
Last December, Yoodlee had announced a Hindi language web show with Sukumaran directing it and playing the lead. The show will be based on the life of businessman Rajan Pillai known as India’s ‘Biscuit King’ whose death in police custody led to jail reforms.
“This is a great time when talent and producers from various parts of the country are coming together to make good cinema that is loved by the entire country," Sukumaran said in a statement.
Yoodlee, which will release a Malayalam project called Padavettu starring Nivin Pauly in cinemas on 2 September, has announced another Malayalam film starring Tovino Thomas titled Anweshippin Kandethum. The investigative thriller, scheduled for a theatrical release, went on floors in May and will be directed by Darwin Kuriakose.
This February, Yoodlee Films had announced a web show based on the making of the 1972 classic Pakeezah. The company will collaborate with Bilal Amrohi, the grandson of filmmaker Kamal Amrohi, for the show. It will capture the love story between Kamal Amrohi and his muse - Meena Kumari, also the lead star, and feature details of their lives and incidents surrounding the sixteen-year journey of making of the film.
Regional cinema was the first to bounce back to business after the reopening of theatres last year. Unlike the Hindi film industry which did not take the plunge to release new movies in theatres for over four months since the government allowed them to re-open, cinema owners had pointed to the enterprising regional movie industries that wasted no time in scheduling a bunch of films and registered decent occupancies.