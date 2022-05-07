Yoodlee Films, the film and web content production house owned by Saregama India, has announced a new Malayalam film starring Tovino Thomas titled Anweshippin Kandethum . The investigative thriller will go on floors in May and will be directed by Darwin Kuriakose. The film will have a theatrical release.

“We are intentionally increasing our regional footprint with interesting projects and Anweshippin Kandethum has a strongly written story that we are very excited to take to the audience with a wonderful team. We believe that we have the right ingredients and expertise on board to ensure that the films end up setting a new benchmark in the Malayalam industry." Siddharth Anand Kumar, vice-president - films, Saregama India, said in a statement.

This February, Yoodlee Films had announced a web show based on the making of the 1972 classic Pakeezah. The company will be collaborating with Bilal Amrohi, the grandson of filmmaker Kamal Amrohi, for the show. It will capture the love story between Kamal Amrohi and his muse - Meena Kumari, also the lead star, and feature details of their lives and incidents surrounding the sixteen-year journey of making of the film.

Thomas who made his acting debut in Prabhuvinte Makkal directed by Sajeev Anthikkad in 2012, is remembered for playing the lead in the film Koothara that also featured veteran actor Mohanlal. Besides, Thomas has appeared in films like 7th Day (2014), Charlie (2015) and Ennu Ninte Moideen for which he received wide critical acclaim.

In 2018, Thomas was cast in a major role in Maari 2 with Dhanush which was his Tamil movie debut. His major Malayalam releases for the year included Theevandi, Ente Ummante Peru, and Oru Kuprasidha Payyan. The following year, he was seen in critical and commercial successes such as Lucifer, Virus and Uyare, the last of which was released in South Korea, becoming the first Malayalam film to do so.