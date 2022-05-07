Yoodlee Films announces new project with Tovino Thomas

In 2018, Thomas was cast in a major role in Maari 2 with Dhanush which was his Tamil movie debut. His major Malayalam releases for the year included Theevandi, Ente Ummante Peru, and Oru Kuprasidha Payyan. The following year, he was seen in critical and commercial successes such as Lucifer, Virus and Uyare, the last of which was released in South Korea, becoming the first Malayalam film to do so.