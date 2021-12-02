Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Media /  Yoodlee Films announces web show with Malayalam star Prithviraj

Yoodlee Films announces web show with Malayalam star Prithviraj

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran will direct and play the lead in the web show.
1 min read . 10:40 AM IST Lata Jha

  • The show will be based on the life of businessman Rajan Pillai known as India’s ‘Biscuit King’ whose death in police custody led to jail reforms

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

New Delhi: Yoodlee Films, the movie production arm of Saregama, will produce a Hindi language web show with Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran directing it and playing the lead. The show will be based on the life of businessman Rajan Pillai known as India’s ‘Biscuit King’ whose death in police custody led to jail reforms.

New Delhi: Yoodlee Films, the movie production arm of Saregama, will produce a Hindi language web show with Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran directing it and playing the lead. The show will be based on the life of businessman Rajan Pillai known as India’s ‘Biscuit King’ whose death in police custody led to jail reforms.

“This story has it all: ambition, success, a jet-setting lifestyle and then a hubris-induced fall. It will be very interesting to discover what made this charismatic personality tick and to relive his intriguing, complex life," Sukumaran said in a statement.

“This story has it all: ambition, success, a jet-setting lifestyle and then a hubris-induced fall. It will be very interesting to discover what made this charismatic personality tick and to relive his intriguing, complex life," Sukumaran said in a statement.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Vikram Mehra, managing director, Saregama said the story of Rajan Pillai serves as a cautionary tale to the times we live in and is a compelling story that must be told. “This project is a proud addition to our diverse portfolio of Yoodlee Films – that ranges from Hindi cinema to regional cinema to now web-series," Mehra added.

To be sure, over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platforms are following the tried and tested Bollywood model of finding appeal in stories based on real people and incidents with biopics and documentaries.

While Netflix saw traction for its film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, the real-life story of an Indian Air Force officer, Bad Boy Billionaires —a four-part documentary on Indian businessmen Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Subrato Roy and Ramalinga Raju was appreciated. While Searching for Sheela, a documentary on Ma Anand Sheela a former associate of the controversial spiritual guru Osho Rajneesh was launched on 22 April on Netflix, SonyLIV’s Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story remains one of the most popular shows in the web space.

Incidentally, The Big Bull, a more fictionalized take on Mehta proved to be the biggest opener of the year so far for platform Disney+ Hotstar after its premiere this April. Several platform owners and content creators say while purchasing rights to document someone’s life or to a book on them may be expensive, the charm of real-life stories lies in their complex and layered structure.

 

MINT PREMIUM See All

Shiny GDP data masks anxieties of a silent population

The big telco looking to buy out Dish TV

What lies beyond India's 8.4% GDP growth

Banning crypto will signal an underconfident, confused ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!