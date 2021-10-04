New Delhi: Yoodlee Films, a division of Saregama India that has produced movies such as Axone and Chaman Baahar , has announced its first web show, titled Invisible Woman that will star Suniel Shetty in the lead. The noir action thriller series will be directed by Tamil filmmaker Rajesh M. Selva and also feature Esha Gupta.

“We have been very effective in addressing the demand of the new emerging digital audiences for wholesome entertainment content through our slate of feature films that have found place of favour on many OTT platforms. Now we take the leap into the world of web series – a space that we have been itching to get into, given how consumption patterns of consumers have seen a tectonic shift to binge-watching these web-series from all over," Vikram Mehra, managing director, Saregama India said in a statement.

Shetty said a web series today must have something to set it apart from the barrage of narratives that already exist, and the story (tentatively titled Invisible Woman) immediately captured his attention.

To be sure, actors and the on-camera faces that headline projects may be perceived to be the biggest beneficiaries of the OTT boom, which has democratized entry into an industry known for its entrenched nepotism, in India. However, the behind-the-camera creative forces including writers, directors, show-runners, and several boutique studios have also seen a significant spike in the quantity and quality of work. The rise of these new creative forces stems from the entry of foreign players like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video around 2016.

As these new entrants navigate towards better contracts and higher pay while learning the art of balancing several projects at a time, much of India’s under-recognized and under-utilized talent seems to have finally come of age.

