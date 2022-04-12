Yoodlee Films, the film and web content production house owned by Saregama India, has partnered with Malayalam star Tovino Thomas for a slate of shows and films to be made in the language. Thomas is best known for Malayalam superhero flick Minnal Murali that streamed on Netflix.

Thomas who made his acting debut in Prabhuvinte Makkal directed by Sajeev Anthikkad in 2012, is remembered for playing the lead in the film Koothara that also featured veteran actor Mohanlal. He was also seen playing the lead role in Roopesh Peethambaran’s second directorial venture You Too Brutus. Besides, Thomas has appeared in films like 7th Day (2014), Charlie (2015) and Ennu Ninte Moideen for which he received wide critical acclaim.

In 2018, Thomas was cast in a major role in Maari 2 with Dhanush which was his Tamil movie debut. His major Malayalam releases for the year included Theevandi, Ente Ummante Peru, and Oru Kuprasidha Payyan. The following year, he was seen in critical and commercial successes such as Lucifer, Virus and Uyare, the last of which was released in South Korea, becoming the first Malayalam film to do so. His other releases in the year were And the Oscar Goes To..., Luca, Kalki, and Edakkad Battalion 06.

In 2020, he played the lead role in the crime thriller Forensic with Mamta Mohandas, which received positive response from the audience and was a major box office success. Most recently, his political thriller Naaradan released in cinemas.

This February, Yoodlee Films had announced a web show based on the making of the 1972 classic Pakeezah. The company will be collaborating with Bilal Amrohi, the grandson of filmmaker Kamal Amrohi, for the show. It will capture the love story between Kamal Amrohi and his muse - Meena Kumari, also the lead star, and feature details of their lives and incidents surrounding the sixteen-year journey of making of the film.

