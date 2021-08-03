New Delhi: Yoodlee Films, the movie production arm of Saregama India has strengthened its focus on regional narratives as it announces a Malayalam project called Padavettu starring Nivin Pauly. The boutique studio had earlier produced a bilingual (Tamil and Malayalam) romantic drama called Abhiyum Anuvum and is ready with another Tamil film, Super Senior Heroes.

“The world of entertainment has become increasingly diverse over the last few years and the pandemic and the global dependence on OTT content has made universal stories even more popular regardless of their origin, social and cultural contexts," Siddharth Anand Kumar, vice-president, films and events, Saregama India said in a statement.

“As far as we are concerned, we look at India not just in terms of one but many film industries that can potentially win over the global audience. We also do not want to neglect digital content consumers in smaller towns who want to enjoy stories in their native languages and so we want to produce content in various regional languages like Tamil, Punjabi, Malayalam, Marathi and so on," he added.

To be sure, regional cinema was the first to bounce back to business after the reopening of theatres last year. Unlike the Hindi film industry which did not take the plunge to release new movies in theatres for over four months since the government allowed them to re-open, cinema owners had pointed to the enterprising regional movie industries that wasted no time in scheduling a bunch of films and even registering decent occupancies.

The two Tamil Diwali releases last year, Biskoth and Irandam Kuththu, had reported 50% occupancy (then allowed by the government as per physical distancing norms) as did a Bhojpuri film called Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna, weeks after theatrical reopening. The Bhojpuri industry had also released three new films for the Chhath festival in November while Bengali and Telugu cinema had new offerings scheduled for November and December.

