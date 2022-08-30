Yoodlee Films to release new Punjabi film for Baisakhi in April

Yoodlee Films to release new Punjabi film for Baisakhi in April1 min read . 10:19 AM IST
Yoodlee Films, the movie production arm of Saregama India, will release a Punjabi film titled Shinda Shinda No Papa for Baisakhi on 14 April, 2023. It stars Gippy Grewal and his son Shinda Grewal.
Regional cinema was the first to bounce back to business after the reopening of theatres last year. Unlike the Hindi film industry which did not take the plunge to release new movies in theatres for over four months since the government allowed them to re-open, cinema owners had pointed to the enterprising regional movie industries that wasted no time in scheduling a bunch of films and registered decent occupancies.
Yoodlee also recently announced a new Malayalam film starring Tovino Thomas titled Anweshippin Kandethum. The investigative thriller, scheduled for a theatrical release, went on floors in May and will be directed by Darwin Kuriakose.
This February, Yoodlee Films had announced a web show based on the making of the 1972 classic Pakeezah. The company will collaborate with Bilal Amrohi, the grandson of filmmaker Kamal Amrohi, for the show. It will capture the love story between Kamal Amrohi and his muse Meena Kumari, also the lead star, and feature details of their lives and incidents surrounding the sixteen-year journey of making of the film.
Grewal made his acting debut in the 2010 movie, Mel Karade Rabba, which he followed up with Carry On Jatta, Lucky Di Unlucky Story, Bhaji in Problem and Jatt James Bond. He dubbed for the Punjabi version of A Good Day to Die Hard which was the first Hollywood movie to be dubbed in the language.
In 2015, Grewal made a foray in Bollywood with a guest appearance, portraying a pop star in comedy-drama Dharam Sankat Mein. He then made his full-fledged acting debut in Bollywood with romantic-comedy Second Hand Husband.