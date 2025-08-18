You can now choose Livemint as your preferred news source on Google

Google is changing the way you consume news online. With its newly launched “Preferred Sources” feature, the search giant is giving users more control over what shows up in their Top Stories feed. Instead of relying entirely on Google’s preset algorithms, you can now pick Livemint as your trusted news outlet that you want to see first.

For readers, this means staying updated with content that you already trust and value. For publishers, it opens an opportunity to build stronger, long-term relationships with their audience.

What is Google’s Preferred Sources feature? As announced in Google’s blog post last week, the feature allows users to customise search results by adding their favourite websites and blogs as “preferred sources.” Once added, stories from these outlets will appear more prominently within the Top Stories carousel whenever they publish fresh and relevant updates on the topic you’re searching.

Here’s how it works: Search for any trending topic on Google.

In the Top Stories section, tap the new “sources” icon.

Select your preferred websites, such as Live Livemint.

Refresh the page, and your chosen sources will now consistently appear in your Top Stories feed. Additionally, a new “From your sources” section will show up below the Top Stories block, so you can easily discover more content from the outlets you follow. Importantly, there is no limit to the number of sources you can select.

Why you should add Livemint as your preferred source With millions of readers turning to Livemint, the publication has built a reputation for credible, fast, and in-depth journalism across business, markets, politics, technology, current affairs, and more. In an era of misinformation and AI-generated noise, relying on trustworthy outlets is crucial.

By selecting Livemint as your preferred source, you ensure that you never miss breaking news updates, exclusive interviews, or expert analysis, whether it’s about the latest iPhone launch, government policy updates, or global affairs.

Available in India and the US The feature is currently rolling out in the US and India, two of Google’s biggest markets. Over time, it will likely expand to more countries.