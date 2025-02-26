Industry
Young southern actors outperform Bollywood peers in box office openings
SummarySouthern stars understand that they need to be consistent with their image, and can’t afford to make niche or segmented films that target only particular audiences, according to industry experts. Most stick to their action avatars, peppered with social or nationalist messaging.
Young southern film stars such as Sivakarthikeyan, Ram Charan, NTR Jr., and Dulquer Salmaan are handily beating their Bollywood counterparts such as Varun Dhawan and Kartik Aaryan when it comes to box office openings.
