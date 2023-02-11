‘Your movie was outstanding’: Spielberg is all praises for Rajamouli's RRR. Video
- During The Fabelman interview between the two stalwarts of the movie industry, Spielberg told Rajamouli that the RRR movie was ‘outstanding’.
‘Your movie (RRR) was outstanding!", American film director Steven Spielberg during an interview told Indian film director SS Rajamouli. The director of movies like Jaws, E.T, Schindler's List, and The Color Purple told the director of RRR that the former was impressed with the Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer movie and the Indian director's "visual style".
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×