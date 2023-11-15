‘You're finally free’: 'Friends' actor Matt LeBlanc bids emotional tribute to Matthew Perry
Matt LeBlanc, the actor who played Joey Tribbiani in NBC sitcom ‘Friends’ has written an emotional goodbye note to Matthew Perry who was found dead in a hot tub in his Los Angeles home on October 28.
