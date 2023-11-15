‘You're finally free’: 'Friends' actor Matt LeBlanc bids emotional tribute to Matthew Perry

Matt LeBlanc, the actor who played Joey Tribbiani in NBC sitcom ‘Friends’ has written an emotional goodbye note to Matthew Perry who was found dead in a hot tub in his Los Angeles home on October 28.

Perry's funeral was held on November 3 and all his five “Friends" co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer were present for the same, reported Reuters citing TMZ.

Posting for the first time about Perry's death, Le Blanc, 56 posted a picture of their cult series on Instagram and wrote, “It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I'll never forget you. Never.

Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love.

And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a joint statement last month, Friends cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer described Perry's death as an "unfathomable loss".

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew," the statement said. "We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment - not just to his work, but in life as well," the statement added.

Perry gained international fame after playing Chandler Bing, one of the six main characters, in the popular sitcom 'Friends', which ran for ten years from 1994 to 2004.

In 2002, Perry received Prime time Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for the show.

