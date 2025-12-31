As viewing habits change, youth brands move advertising budgets from TV to digital

In an earlier interview with Mint, Anshul Ailawadi, former business head, youth, music and English cluster at media conglomerate Viacom18, had said the impact on linear TV has been made up by digital. “The challenge is that attention spans of young South Asians are getting increasingly fragmented, so one has to remain in the realm of visibility for them in an ever-changing world. And you can’t impose what you think is relevant on them. So, it’s important to remain consumer-focused,” he said.