YouTube channels spreading fake news busted1 min read . Updated: 20 Dec 2022, 12:38 PM IST
These YouTube channels had nearly 33 lakh subscribers, and their videos, almost all of which were found to be fake, were watched over 30 crore times.
These YouTube channels had nearly 33 lakh subscribers, and their videos, almost all of which were found to be fake, were watched over 30 crore times.
The fact-check unit of Press Information Bureau (PIB) has busted three YouTube channels which were spreading false information in India, the government said on Tuesday. These channels had nearly 33 lakh subscribers and their videos, almost all of which were found to be fake, were watched over 30 crore times.