YouTube channels spreading fake news busted

These YouTube channels spread false and sensationalist claims about the Supreme Court of India, the Chief Justice of India, government schemes, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), and farm loan waivers, among other fake news, the government said. Examples include fake news such as the Supreme Court to have ruled that future elections would be conducted by ballot papers; the government giving money to people who have bank accounts, Aadhar cards and PAN cards; ban on EVMs, and so on.

