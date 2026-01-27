YouTube may be leaving music labels underwhelmed and content overload is to blame
YouTube’s pivot toward long- and short-form creator content has cut music ad revenues by 20–30%, forcing labels to rethink release strategies and diversify income as engagement increasingly drives visibility.
As YouTube increasingly pushes long-form, creator-led content and Shorts amid the growing penetration of connected television sets, Indian music labels—long reliant on the platform as a core digital revenue engine—are seeing advertising income come under pressure.