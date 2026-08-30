YouTube is changing the view game. Creators may have to chase attention, not clicks

YouTube is making views easier to count—and harder to take at face value. Its new view metric could push creators away from chasing volume and towards making fewer, more engaging pieces of content, as brands and platforms place greater value on whether audiences actually stay and watch.
Under the new guidelines, effective 24 August 2026, a YouTube view counts as soon as a video starts, even if the viewer immediately pauses or exits. Long-form videos previously informally needed around 30 seconds of watch time to count as a view. YouTube will now track continued viewing as an “engaged view”, although it has not set a fixed threshold because content lengths vary; industry participants broadly see it as viewing beyond the first frame and initial few seconds.