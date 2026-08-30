YouTube is changing the view game. Creators may have to chase attention, not clicks

Lata Jha
4 min read30 Aug 2026, 03:12 PM IST
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A YouTube view is now counted from the first frame of a video. Unlike past standards that informally required around 30 seconds of watch time for long-form content, even an instant play or immediate pause now registers as a public view.
Summary
As YouTube starts counting views from the first frame, creators may have to trade volume for attention, while brands look beyond reach and Netflix steps up its fight for top digital talent.

YouTube is making views easier to count—and harder to take at face value. Its new view metric could push creators away from chasing volume and towards making fewer, more engaging pieces of content, as brands and platforms place greater value on whether audiences actually stay and watch.

Under the new guidelines, effective 24 August 2026, a YouTube view counts as soon as a video starts, even if the viewer immediately pauses or exits. Long-form videos previously informally needed around 30 seconds of watch time to count as a view. YouTube will now track continued viewing as an “engaged view”, although it has not set a fixed threshold because content lengths vary; industry participants broadly see it as viewing beyond the first frame and initial few seconds.

The change applies globally across long-form videos, live streams, podcasts and Shorts, putting more emphasis on creators’ ability to hold viewers’ attention from the opening.

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“I think this change will push creators to look beyond the headline view count and focus more on whether people are actually staying and engaging with the content. Metrics such as watch time, retention, engagement and audience quality will become more important when evaluating creators,” said Neha Bhat, who creates travel, lifestyle and relationship-centric content.

A smaller creator with a highly engaged community can potentially deliver more value than a much larger but passive audience, she added. Her partner Thejas Bhat agreed, saying views are still important because they indicate reach, but they don’t tell the complete story. Creators will have to optimize for attention, not just clicks, he pointed out.

According to YouTube, the change is aimed at creating a consistent standard for measuring views, capturing creators’ total exposure and influence across formats while making it easier to demonstrate their value to brand partners.

Attention matters

For creators, the change removes some of the value of what Prafulla Kumar Jha, founder and chief executive of JEEVMEDIA, calls “hook arbitrage”. If a view registers as soon as a video starts, the thumbnail and first two seconds are no longer the whole game, making retention more important.

According to Archisman Misra, founder and CEO of StudioBackdrops, the rethink is whether anything a creator makes is worth a second visit—a harder skill that most creators have never needed because content creation has surged over the past four years. The creators who will be fine, he said, are those who quietly got good at the less visible parts of making content.

“Every one of these shifts points to YouTube becoming more deliberate about the value of attention and creators who consistently command it. The change in how public views are counted may make reach look larger, but it also makes it more important to distinguish between distribution and genuine engagement,” said Rajni Daswani, chief growth officer-people and business, SoCheers.

Harshit Arora, founder and CEO, Growster, said the change will prompt brands to look beyond follower counts and public views towards engaged views, watch time, retention, audience quality and, ultimately, business outcomes.

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That matters particularly for performance-oriented brands, which need to know not just how many people saw their content, but what those views achieved.

Platform fight

As creators with engaged audiences become more valuable, platforms are competing harder for their talent. Netflix has been signing popular Indian YouTube creators such as Samay Raina and Bhuvan Bam to make original shows, while also bringing their existing YouTube content to its platform.

YouTube, meanwhile, is discussing million-dollar deals with creators to discourage them from collaborating with Netflix, including through direct funding for programmes or a share of major brand deals, in return for keeping content exclusive to YouTube for a period of time.

Divyat Kanyal, founder of Tall Creative Studios, said YouTube is becoming more serious about keeping its biggest creators on the platform.

According to Kalyan Kumar, co-founder and CEO of KlugKlug, the contest poses a real threat to Indian OTT platforms because creator-led content is where audiences are increasingly spending their time, with YouTube effectively building a moat around that audience.

“Creators will need to think carefully about where they build their audience and what each platform offers them. A platform deal can bring new opportunities, but creators also need to consider long-term control over their community and content. For OTT platforms, this could make creator partnerships a bigger part of how they find and retain audiences,” said Keith Kakadia, CEO of Sociallyin.

Also Read | Creators turn to lawyers as legal risks rise in digital content

Exclusivity payments may be attractive, but they trade a creator’s independence for a temporary retainer and mainly benefit the handful of creators large enough for YouTube to notice, according to Bhavesh Joshi, founder at MovieMe. For everyone else, he said, the smarter response is to reduce dependence on any one platform for income.

“Indian creators have been undervalued by ad-driven monetization for years. This tug-of-war is a good moment for them to diversify towards direct, fan-funded models instead of waiting to see who wins between two giants deciding their fate for them,” Joshi added.

For NeuzBoy, a YouTube creator, the attraction of platform money is understandable. “But the audience is the only thing that is actually mine. The moment I let one platform decide where my work can and cannot go, I have handed over the one thing I spent years building,” he said.

About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

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