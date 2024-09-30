Industry
OTT platforms seek revenue boost by streaming paid content for free on YouTube
SummaryMedia companies use YouTube for free streaming of content alongside paid subscriptions. This strategy enhances audience engagement and revenue potential, with YouTube serving as a promotional channel than a threat to subscription-based models.
Several media and entertainment networks that own movie libraries and bring out original long-format shows are streaming some of the content for free on YouTube while also offering them on their paid subscription platforms in a bid to improve revenue.
