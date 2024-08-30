YouTube stars want some respect
Isabella Simonetti , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 30 Aug 2024, 05:55 PM IST
Summary
- ‘Hot Ones,’ ‘Chicken Shop Date’ and ‘Good Mythical Morning’ draw big audiences but aren’t getting the kind of ad dollars and accolades TV shows do.
YouTuber Sean Evans leaned around a table lined with hot sauces to check on his guest, who was crouched on the floor after eating atomically spicy chicken wings.
