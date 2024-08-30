YouTube stars want some respect

YouTuber Sean Evans leaned around a table lined with hot sauces to check on his guest, who was crouched on the floor after eating atomically spicy chicken wings.

Retired soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimović had been sitting across from Evans, stoically munching on wings doused in increasingly spicy hot sauces while answering questions about scoring his favorite goal and his car collection. Now the heat consumed him.

For A-list talent, a stop on Evans’s “Hot Ones" has become as routine as a late-night TV appearance, a staple of press tours ahead of major film debuts and album releases.

Jennifer Lawrence said she felt like she was going to die during her turn at the “Hot Ones" table. Heidi Klum took off her shirt. DJ Khaled gave up partway through.

Evans and other YouTube creators know audiences love them. Now they want Hollywood to, also.

Nearly a decade after “Hot Ones" made its debut on YouTube, the show that spiced up the celebrity interview wants the clout, deals and awards that TV shows command.

As YouTube creators’ audience grows, they want to earn the kind of money and prestige enjoyed by traditional television stars. They’re using strategies that also resemble traditional TV—chasing Emmy awards and trying to drive up ad rates.

YouTube has discussed offering help with marketing and promotion to creators who want to get their work into film festivals like Sundance, Tribeca and South by Southwest, and helping them land spots at comedy festivals.

According to Nielsen, the only company that draws more TV viewing time in the U.S. than YouTube is Disney—which includes ABC, ESPN, Disney+ and more. Once home to little more than rough-and-ready homemade content and prank videos, YouTube has transformed into an entertainment hub offering sports clips, talk shows, kids’ fare like “Cocomelon", how-to videos, trailers and polished videos from major studios.

Creators like MrBeast, known for outlandish challenges like “Survive 100 Days In Nuclear Bunker, Win $500,000" have become household names. Popular programs on the service also include U.K. talk show “Chicken Shop Date," Cleo Abram’s technology explainer show “Huge If True," variety show “Good Mythical Morning" and daredevil Michelle Khare’s “Challenge Accepted."

Advertisers are spending a growing chunk of their budgets on YouTube and other social-media platforms and less on traditional TV, which tends to draw older audiences.

Still, a chasm remains between the star power—and earning potential—of celebrities who produce their own YouTube content and the talent featured in glossy TV series, movies and late-night shows.

Creators and their business advisers think award recognition could draw additional ad spending and fresh business opportunities.

“As unserious as this whole show sounds on paper, interviewing celebrities while eating increasingly spicy chicken wings, we actually do take it very seriously," said Evans, 38 years old. “Hot Ones" episodes, which typically run about 20 minutes, debut on YouTube and are available after release on Hulu as well as free, ad-supported TV channels.

Ad dollars

YouTube shows generally make less money from advertising than popular cable- and broadcast-TV programs; only a small group of standouts are able to command a premium.

Ad rates on YouTube are limited by a variety of factors. The platform lets users skip many ads that run in their entirety on traditional TV. Despite the company’s efforts to curtail violent videos, disinformation, and other controversial material, some advertisers continue to worry that their spots might land next to videos that would reflect badly on them.

And with a fire hose of new content uploaded daily—more than 12,000 hours of content a day—YouTube’s inventory is vast, reducing ad rates compared with TV networks, which have only a limited number of ad spots. YouTube created a top tier of popular shows called YouTube Select, where big brands pay more to advertise.

“Even at the restricted 1%, the amount of inventory on YouTube Select is abundant and not scarce," said Craig Atkinson, chief executive of digital-marketing firm Code3. Some brands continue to hold TV and subscription streaming services in higher regard than YouTube.

For your consideration

YouTube, which doesn’t directly fund original content, is betting that the more it does to support creators, the longer they’ll keep making videos. The platform competes with TikTok and Snap for creators’ output.

It keeps 45% of revenue from ads that run with longer videos, offering 55% to creators, some of whom strike their own sponsorship and other deals directly with advertisers.

Stars with whom YouTube has discussed awards and festivals include Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal, the hosts of variety show “Good Mythical Morning," children’s music personality Ms Rachel, and “Chicken Shop Date" host Amelia Dimoldenberg.

Evans and “Hot Ones" have been nominated for Daytime Emmy Awards in past years, but haven’t won any. When nominees for this year’s Primetime Emmys were announced in July, neither “Hot Ones" nor any other YouTube-creator shows were among them.

“There was serious thought that [“Hot Ones"] actually had a chance to get a nomination this year," said Maury McIntyre, president of the Television Academy, which hands out Primetime, but not Daytime, Emmys.

Among the challenges creators face in getting attention from Hollywood tastemakers: The format and tenor of shows on YouTube often defy traditional TV genres.

Age is also a barrier. While the Television Academy has been working to make its membership more inclusive, the biggest contingent is over 40 years old.

Chris Walters, who runs an awards consulting firm, said members aren’t required to view anything ahead of voting for the nominations in most categories, so they often base their input on their existing impression of a show.

Campaigning for their attention can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

YouTube provided some public-relations support for creators who submitted themselves for Emmy awards this year but didn’t fund their campaigns.

Earlier generations of newcomers like reality TV and Netflix have also had to fight for mainstream awards.

“It’s just a matter of time—just like it was a matter of time before Apple and Amazon and Netflix started to win film awards," Brent Montgomery, CEO of Wheelhouse Entertainment, which makes unscripted shows for networks and streamers and backs some creators.

After Emmy nominations were announced in July, dozens of leaders across YouTube gathered at Google’s Pier 57 offices in New York to discuss what they called the platform’s “seed-planting year." They also identified a list of Emmy categories that creators may be eligible for next year including Outstanding Talk Series and Outstanding Structured Reality Program.

“They do their own screenwriting, editing, production and it’s really changing the face of what independent entertainment means," YouTube Chief Business Officer Mary Ellen Coe said in an interview. “They’re independent artists and they don’t have studios advocating for them."

The corporate parent of “Hot Ones," BuzzFeed, has for months sought a buyer for the production company behind the show and has begun receiving offers, according to a person familiar with the matter. Bloomberg earlier reported that the company was for sale.

Other stars have decided to fund their own content, rather than securing early buy-in from studios.

Andrew Rea, the YouTuber behind the popular cooking show “Binging with Babish," is working on developing a science-fiction film he wrote. Rea’s media company has raised $3 million from creator-focused branding company Made in Network to expand its team and create bigger shows, as well as explore new projects.

The stars of “Good Mythical Morning" earlier this year decided to self-fund, produce, direct, and star in a new show for YouTube called “Wonderhole" rather than trying to get major streamers or studios to buy in to their idea first.

“We moved from, ‘Will somebody buy this?’ to ‘Will a growing audience click on this?’ " McLaughlin said after the Los Angeles premiere.

Suzanne Vranica and Anne Steele contributed to this article.

Write to Isabella Simonetti at isabella.simonetti@wsj.com and Sara Ashley O’Brien at sara.obrien@wsj.com