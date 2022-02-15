YouTube on Tuesday suspended the account of Sansad TV "for allegedly violating YouTube's community guidelines. Sansad TV broadcasts live proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha as well as recorded programmes.

Meanwhile, a statement has come from Sansad TV in which it said that its "YouTube channel-Sansad TV was compromised by some scamsters today (February 15). YouTube is addressing the security threat".

According to an official statement by Sansad TV, its YouTube channel name was changed to "Ethereum" by scammers on Tuesday.

The YouTube channel of Sansad TV was compromised by some scamsters on Feb 15, 2022. Youtube is addressing the security threat and the issue will be resolved asap. pic.twitter.com/k1DI7HmZTh — SansadTV (@sansad_tv) February 15, 2022

The YouTube account of Sansad TV on Tuesday showed a "404 error" with a message, "This page isn’t available. Sorry about that. Try searching for something else".

Later, the streaming platform mentioned on the Sansad TV channel, " The video is no longer available because the YouTube account associated with this video has been terminated".

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-in), the nodal agency for responding to cyber security incidents, had also alerted Sansad TV about the possible 'hacking'. At the moment, YouTube has started fixing the security threats permanently and the channel will be restored soon, Sansad TV said in a statement.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.