Zack Snyder’s sci-fi epic Rebel Moon teaser released

Filmmaker Zack Snyder has released the teaser of sci-fi epic Rebel Moon's first part titled "A Child of Fire".

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the movie stars Sofia Boutella as Kora, a mysterious woman who helps organize the peaceful residents of a planet to fight back against an authoritarian government.

Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Staz Nair, Michiel Huisman, Charlie Hunnam, E Duffy and Djimon Hounsou have also starred in the "Rebel Moon".

The teaser was released as part of Gamescom Opening Night Live in Germany.

The movie is about the story of a peaceful agrarian colony on the edge of the galaxy that finds itself threatened by the armies of the Imperium and its dark leader, the tyrannical Regent Balisarius.

In the movie, Kora (Sofia Boutella) is tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her against the Mother World.

“Rebel Moon" is a two-part movie that Snyder has been developing for years.

He originally pitched it as a "Star Wars" movie before Disney acquired Lucasfilm and the idea went back on the shelf.

Snyder has directed projects such as “Man of Steel" and “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice".

Rebel Moon’s part-1 “A Child of Fire" will arrive on December 22, 2023 on Netflix, followed by the highly anticipated part-2 “The Scargiver", premiering on April 19, 2024.

According to a report by The Verge, Snyder, during his time at Gamescom, confirmed that mobile developer Super Evil Megacorp was working on a Rebel Moon game.

Snyder has written the script of “Rebel Moon" with Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad, having adapted it from his story written with Johnstad.

The filmmaker and his wife Deborah Snyder have produced the project through their banner The Stone Quarry, along with Eric Newman for Grand Electric.

Bergen Swanson serves as executive producer alongside Hatten, Johnstad, and Sarah Bowen for Grand Electric.

(With inputs from agencies)